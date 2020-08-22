YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1.10 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.