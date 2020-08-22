Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Yunji alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Yunji by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 226,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Yunji has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $582.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.