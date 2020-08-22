Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.47). ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,038. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

