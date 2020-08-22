Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 5,951,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,824. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.