Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 5,951,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,824. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

