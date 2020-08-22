Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

