Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.24). Genesco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3,877.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 222,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

