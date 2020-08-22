Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.97. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.
KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.
NYSE:KRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.92. 618,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
