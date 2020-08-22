Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.97. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.92. 618,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

