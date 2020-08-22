Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.28).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 22,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

