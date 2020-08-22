Zacks: Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.62. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,700. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in TransUnion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

