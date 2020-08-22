Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. 1,364,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $91.19 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

