Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.37). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,562. The company has a market capitalization of $934.04 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

