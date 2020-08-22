Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Also, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.