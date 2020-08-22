Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report $564.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $614.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 185,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

