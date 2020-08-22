Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

