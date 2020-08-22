Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Strong Sell

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.