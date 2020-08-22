ZB Token Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $118.69 million and $17.17 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

