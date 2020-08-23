-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. Wix.Com reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wix.Com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

