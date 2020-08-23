-$0.23 EPS Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

