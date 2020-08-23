$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings. Standex Int’l reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex Int’l.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,747,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.