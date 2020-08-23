-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 556,777 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 1,182,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 991,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,346. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

