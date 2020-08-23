0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $53,245.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.34 or 0.05530840 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

