$21.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $21.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.43 billion and the highest is $22.45 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $16.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $94.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.34 billion to $97.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.56 billion to $126.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.83 on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. 25,594,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.