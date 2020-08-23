$246.35 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $246.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.60 million and the lowest is $237.70 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $221.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.81.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 509,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,046. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

