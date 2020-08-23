$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.79. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

