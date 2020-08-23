$32.89 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report sales of $32.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.83 million. Celsius reported sales of $20.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.95 million to $124.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.99 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $158.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celsius by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 117,039 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

