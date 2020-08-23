$33.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $33.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.25 million to $38.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 324,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,336. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

