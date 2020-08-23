$33.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $33.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.25 million to $38.30 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $136.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 324,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,336. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
