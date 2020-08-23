$338.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post sales of $338.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.80 million. Dunkin Brands Group posted sales of $355.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 653,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,263. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

