$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.05 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $31.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $141.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $144.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.61 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $151.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 477,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,875. The stock has a market cap of $519.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $935,550.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,473,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $1,582,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

