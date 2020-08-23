$48.08 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $48.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $42.45 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $71.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $206.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.91 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $332.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,233,330 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 515,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

