51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of JOBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,338. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 263,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

