$666.70 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $666.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $605.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,754 shares of company stock worth $43,488,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.46. The stock had a trading volume of 734,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,637. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

