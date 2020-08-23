$7.85 Million in Sales Expected for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report sales of $7.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $71.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.95 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $171.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 78,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

