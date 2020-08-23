$78.73 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $78.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.73 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.76 million to $330.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $396.39 million, with estimates ranging from $368.33 million to $435.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $112,000.

CHUY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 111,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $375.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

