$92.40 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Aug 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post $92.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $143.15 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $473.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $349.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $462.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $841.52 million, with estimates ranging from $506.90 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 44.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 991,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 1,623,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

