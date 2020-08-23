AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,071.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market cap of $665,970.10 and $7,071.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,423,202 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

