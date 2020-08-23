ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in ADTRAN by 139.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 173,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

