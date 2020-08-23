Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after buying an additional 1,412,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after buying an additional 1,391,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after buying an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 783,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

