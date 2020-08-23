Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 935,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

