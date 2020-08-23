Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 555 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

