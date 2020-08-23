Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 36,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,152. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

