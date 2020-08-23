Akre Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Akre Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 13.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of American Tower worth $1,819,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after acquiring an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

