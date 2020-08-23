Akre Capital Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,200 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up 0.1% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Primo Water worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,073 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 11,252.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.