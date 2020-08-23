Akre Capital Management LLC Has $247.70 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $247,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 1,522,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

