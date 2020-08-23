Akre Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Akre Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.4% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $452,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,069.22. 21,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $999.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.25. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.