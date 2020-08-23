Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $7.83 on Friday, hitting $265.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,482. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

