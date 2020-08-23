AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE NIE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

In related news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 518,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

