Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,597.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,381.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

