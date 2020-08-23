Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,273. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.