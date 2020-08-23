American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. 432,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,324. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

