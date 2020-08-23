Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $7,268,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,211 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

